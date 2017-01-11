Davis (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Davis was taking part in practice drills Tuesday and is further along in his recovery from a torn left plantar fascia than expected, so it looks like he'll have a chance at dressing Wednesday. Even when healthy this season, Davis is averaging only 7.9 minutes per game, so it seems rather unlikely that he'll be a rotation player if he's available against the Thunder.

