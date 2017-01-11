Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder
Davis (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Davis was taking part in practice drills Tuesday and is further along in his recovery from a torn left plantar fascia than expected, so it looks like he'll have a chance at dressing Wednesday. Even when healthy this season, Davis is averaging only 7.9 minutes per game, so it seems rather unlikely that he'll be a rotation player if he's available against the Thunder.
