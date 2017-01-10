Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returns to practice Tuesday
Davis (foot) returned to practice Tuesday and could be available for either of the Grizzlies' next two games, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.
Davis hasn't played since Dec. 13, the day he suffered the torn plantar fascia. Prior to his injury, he was receiving 7.9 minutes per game and was providing 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest. JaMychal Green, Zach Randolph, Jarell Martin, and Chandler Parsons are all ahead of him on the depth chart, so even when he is ready to return, it may be tough to find minutes for him.
