Davis wasn't available for Friday's 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers while he dealt with a personal matter.

The Grizzlies will head to Utah on Saturday for the next stop on their road trip, but it's unclear if Davis will be available for that game. Either way, the rookie isn't a strong bet to see the court, given that he's only averaging 7.4 minutes per game in 24 appearances this season and has played in just three games so far in January.