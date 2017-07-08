Rabb will miss the Grizzlies' first three summer league games due to a left ankle sprain suffered in a predraft workout.

Rabb, the 35th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, will miss out on some valuable summer league experience due to a sprained ankle. He's as close to NBA-ready as it gets from second round picks, though he will likely have to extend his shooting range before he garners significant playing time at the power forward position.