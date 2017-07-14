Rabb (ankle) will be sidelined for the remainder of summer league.

Rabb, who was selected with the 35th overall pick by the Grizzlies in the 2017 NBA Draft, will end up not seeing the floor at all during summer league due to an ankle sprain suffered in a pre-draft workout. While he'll miss out on some valuable experience, he's one of the most NBA-ready second round selections from the draft and should seemingly be good to go by training camp.