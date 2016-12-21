Ennis will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

After an extended absence because of calf injury, Ennis returned to the active roster Sunday, posting five points and four rebounds across 16 minutes. He actually outpaced Troy Daniels in minutes, who was temporarily in the starting lineup. However, the Grizzlies will push Ennis back into the top unit, which should give him the opportunity to see a significant bump in playing time. Daniels, on the other hand, will head to the bench in the corresponding move. That said, once Chandler Parsons (knee) is at full strength, Ennis will likely move back to the bench himself, although it's yet to be announced when exactly Parsons will return.