Ennis posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during a 115-106 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Ennis got the start as Chandler Parsons (rest) was held out, and received the most minutes he's seen since Nov. 19. He didn't do much on the offensive end, but did accumulate three steals, his second-best total of the season. Ennis will likely return to the bench and see a big drop in minutes against the Warriors on Friday if the team doesn't decide to continue to rest Parsons.