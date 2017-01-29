Ennis managed eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 win over the Jazz.

Ennis drew the spot start at the three with Chandler Parsons being given the night off, but wasn't overly involved on the offensive end. The third-year pro has offered servicable production in the areas of scoring and rebounding, but naturally takes a back seat to the likes of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol whenever he does get some run with the first unit.