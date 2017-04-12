Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks
Ennis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Ennis is dealing with some swelling in his knee and with the Grizzlies having already locked up a spot in the playoffs, there's no real reason to play through the injury. He should be good for the team's upcoming playoff run, but in his place Wednesday, Troy Daniels and Wayne Selden could see more minutes off the bench behind starters Vince Carter and Tony Allen.
