Ennis started at small forward and tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one assist across 22 minutes in a 113-103 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Ennis entered the starting five with Chandler Parsons (rest) getting held out for the second half of a back-to-back set, but Ennis didn't notice an uptick in playing time as a result. The 22 minutes were the same he played Monday against the Magic, when he also finished with 11 points. It looks as though Ennis could continue to hold a 20-to-25-minute role upon his likely return to the bench Thursday against the Thunder.

