Ennis provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Ennis drew the start in Chandler Parson's stead while the latter sat for rest. The extra run allowed the 26-year-old to notch double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games, and his 80 percent success rate from the field equaled a season high. While he typically doesn't put up many shots when on the floor, Ennis' proficiency from long range always gives him the potential to accumulate scoring in a relatively modest amount of playing time.