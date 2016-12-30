Ennis will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Ennis drew the spot start Tuesday with Chandler Parsons getting the night off for rest, posting 11 points, one rebound and an assist over 22 minutes. With Parsons slated to rejoin the top unit, Ennis will head to the bench and will likely see his minutes tumble down into the teens, thus taking a hit to his fantasy potential.