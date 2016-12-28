Ennis will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Chandler Parsons is getting the night off for rest, as the Grizzlies want to avoid a heavy workload on the second night of a back-to-back set. Ennis will in turn move into the starting lineup and should see a significant bump in value as his playing time climbs up near the 30-minute mark. That said, it should just be a one-game stint with the starters for Ennis, who's expected to move back to the bench come Thursday's tilt with the Thunder.