Grizzlies' James Ennis: Starts at small forward Tuesday
Ennis will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Chandler Parsons is getting the night off for rest, as the Grizzlies want to avoid a heavy workload on the second night of a back-to-back set. Ennis will in turn move into the starting lineup and should see a significant bump in value as his playing time climbs up near the 30-minute mark. That said, it should just be a one-game stint with the starters for Ennis, who's expected to move back to the bench come Thursday's tilt with the Thunder.
