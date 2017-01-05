Grizzlies' James Ennis: Starts at small forward Wednesday
Ennis will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The Grizzlies have opted to keep Chandler Parsons out for rest Wednesday, so Ennis will jump back into the starting lineup, a position he became familiar with earlier this season when injuries depleted the team's roster. Ennis should see a decent spike in minutes and will likely push for minutes in the mid-to-upper 20's, although he should share the extra playing time available with guys like Vince Carter and Troy Williams.
