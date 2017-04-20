Grizzlies' James Ennis: Wil start Thursday
Ennis will draw the start for Thursday's Game 3 matchup against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of FOX Sports Southeast reports.
With the team down 0-2 in the series, the Grizzlies will opt to change things up, inserting Ennis into the starting five. Wayne Selden will likely head to the bench as a result and see a lesser role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Limited impact in 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Questionable Wednesday with knee issue•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Returns to reserve role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Expected to move back to bench Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...