Ennis will draw the start for Thursday's Game 3 matchup against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of FOX Sports Southeast reports.

With the team down 0-2 in the series, the Grizzlies will opt to change things up, inserting Ennis into the starting five. Wayne Selden will likely head to the bench as a result and see a lesser role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories