Ennis will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Ennis' return to the bench comes as a result of Chandler Parsons' return to the starting lineup. Ennis played just 18 minutes as a starter in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, with Troy Daniels playing 35 minutes off the bench. With Parsons likely to be limited in his return from the knee injury, both Ennis and Daniels will likely still see their fair share of minutes as reserves for the time being. However, given that Memphis is now rather crowded on the wing, the fantasy value of both will be limited for as long as Parsons is healthy.