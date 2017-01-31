Ennis will return to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Chandler Parsons sitting out for rest Saturday against the Jazz, Ennis was able to jump into the starting five, logging eight points, four rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes. However, with Parsons rejoining the top unit, Ennis will head back to the bench and could see a decent decrease in minutes, thus taking him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.