Ennis will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Chandler Parsons is dealing with some soreness in his knee and isn't expected to play, so Ennis will get the call to move into the starting five, which is a familiar situation for him after working with the top unit for an extended period of time earlier this season. Ennis could be in line for a 30-plus minute role as a starter, which should mean a decent temporary boost in fantasy value for the duration of Parsons absence.