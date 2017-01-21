Grizzlies' James Ennis: Will start Friday vs. Kings
Ennis will draw the spot start at small forward for Friday's game against the Kings.
Chandler Parsons is getting the night off for rest purposes, so Ennis will get the nod at small forward in his absence. He is averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 boards, and 1.4 assists across 28 minutes in 16 games as a starter this season.
