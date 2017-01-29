Ennis will draw the start at small forward for Saturday's tilt against the Jazz.

With Chandler Parsons (rest) out Saturday, Ennis will start in his place. Ennis will likely see about 30 minutes and can help spread the floor, hitting 37.8 percent of his threes on the season. While there's probably better options than him in most fantasy leagues due to his volatile minutes, he can make an intriguing DFS option when he starts.