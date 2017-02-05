Ennis will draw the start at small forward for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

With Chandler Parsons (rest) and Tony Allen (rest) both out, Ennis will start at the small forward slot. He's seen a combined 25 minutes over his past three games, but will likely hit that mark in Saturday's contest. Ennis is a great three-point shooter, hitting 39.1 percent of his attempts from that distance this season.