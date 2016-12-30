Green poured in 17 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.

Green's performance was a microcosm of what makes him a versatile forward, as he put his shooting chops on display with a pair of three-pointers, and also turned in solid work near the basket. The 26-year-old hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time in four games, and continues to serve as a competent complement to Marc Gasol down low. He's averaging a career-high 9.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals across 29.6 minutes in 35 games this season.

