Green posted 29 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Considering he'd gone scoreless over 24 minutes one night prior, Green's career-high scoring total truly came from nowhere. While it stood to reason that his usage would see a bump with Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Chandler Parsons all receiving the night off for rest, Green took his aggression to another level, making a season-high 12 visits to the charity stripe in the process. Despite the spectacular output, it bears to keep in mind that the 26-year-old has struggled with consistency all season, with Saturday's output representing only his second double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. With Gasol expected back in the lineup against the Spurs on Monday, Green's usage will likely see a significant drop.