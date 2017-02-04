Green totaled zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during a 114-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Green fouled out, capping off a rough night in which he was held scoreless for the first time this season. His one shot attempt was also a season low. Green hasn't done much scoring wise recently, as he hasn't scored more than 10 points in a game since Jan. 18. He'll get a quick opportunity to bounce back against the Timberwolves on Saturday.