Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Grabs double-double Wednesday
Green posted 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during a 110-91 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Green posted his first double-double since Jan. 18 and also matched a season high with four assists in a nice all-around effort. Zach Randolph (foot) sat out Wednesday's game, upping the team's need for Green to contribute to the offense. Randolph's injury doesn't sound too serious, but if he is forced to miss any more games, expect Green to continue to see a larger than normal workload.
