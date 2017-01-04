Green suffered a facial injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers and will not return, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

The specifics of the injury have yet to be released, but Green will likely have additional tests performed after the game, which should give us a better indication on whether or not it could keep him sidelined. For the time being, Green should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. Green finished Tuesday's matchup with three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes.