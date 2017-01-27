Green (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

If for some reason Green is unable to play Friday, Zach Randolph and Jarrell Martin should see increased usage. Green is averaging 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across 29.4 minutes per game and hitting 38.2 percent of his three-pointers on the season.

