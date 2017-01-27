Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Probable Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Green (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
If for some reason Green is unable to play Friday, Zach Randolph and Jarrell Martin should see increased usage. Green is averaging 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across 29.4 minutes per game and hitting 38.2 percent of his three-pointers on the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Records double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Status for Friday's game still undetermined•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: X-rays on face come back negative•