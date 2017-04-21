Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Productive off bench in Game 3
Green supplied eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and six rebounds over 24 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
Following a pair of three-point performances to open the series, Green was relegated to the second unit Thursday in favor of Zach Randolph. He responded with his best performance over the first three contests and also saw what was easily a series-high amount of minutes despite coming off the bench. Given that Randolph turned in a solid 21-point, eight-rebound effort Thursday, Green's role figures to remain unchanged for Saturday's Game 4. However, as he demonstrated in Game 3, he could still offer serviceable numbers in the areas of scoring and rebounding while taking the floor as a reserve.
