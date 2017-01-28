Green (knee) started at power forward and registered 10 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Green turned in a solid outing -- particularly from the free-throw line -- in his return from a one-game absence due to a right knee injury, but with Zach Randolph (17 points on 8-of-11 shooting) running hot off the bench, he ended up taking most of the minutes at power forward. Green's erratic scoring will make him a lesser fantasy performer than Randolph, but he still offers enough all-around contributions to serve as a quality asset in most deeper formats.