Green (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Suns.

Green has played two games since returning from a knee injury, but seems to be experiencing soreness, and is now questionable for Monday's matchup. Look for more information prior to tipoff, but Zach Randolph would likely be the beneficiary of his potential absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola