Green scored 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 104-101 loss to the Wizards.

Green's deft shooting touch on Wednesday propelled him to his sixth double-double of the season. He's had a hot hand over his last three games. He's missed just three shots in that span for an average of 78.9 percent from the field. Still Green is too inconsistent to be trusted in anything, but deeper fantasy leagues or as an occasional cheap flyer in DFS.