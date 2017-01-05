Green (face) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

After X-rays on his face came back negative Tuesday, Green decided to also see a specialist Wednesday, who has now diagnosed him with a fractured maxilla near his right eye. While Green is expected to sit out Wednesday, the fracture isn't likely to keep him out of action for long and he's already being considered day-to-day following the Grizzlies' matchup with the Clippers. He's seen his swelling go down around his eye and his vision is clearing up, so he could be good to go as soon as Friday's matchup with the Warriors, although it may be more realistic to return Sunday against the Jazz.