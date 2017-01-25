Green is dealing with a left knee injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

The cause and severity of the injury remain unclear, but it will keep Green sidelined for at least Wednesday's contest. Green's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Trail Blazers, although it remains to be seen if the Grizzlies will feel comfortable clearing him as they head into a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. In Green's place, look for Zach Randolph and Jarell Martin to see a bigger role at power forward.