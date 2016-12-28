Green posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 22 minutes in a 113-103 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

With the Grizzlies' main rotation players now back to full health, Green's production has been on the downturn since about mid-December. Over his last nine games, Green is averaging just 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27.2 minutes per game. Even worse than the unimpressive counting stats is the fact that Green is shooting just 35.6 percent from the field during that span, taking even more helium out of his production.