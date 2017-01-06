Green (eye) went through the Grizzlies' morning shootaround, but remains a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Warriors, Grizzlies.com's Michael Wallace reports.

Green, who missed Wednesday's game against the Clippers while recovering from a minor fracture near his right eye that presented vision issues, has apparently made ample progress in the last 48 hours, but will need to be fitted for a mask if he's ultimately able to play Friday. He's expected to see wear a mask during warmups to test out how it feels before the Grizzlies render a verdict on his status for the game. If Green is held out Friday as a precaution, Jarell Martin would likely pick up another start at power forward, though Zach Randolph would presumably see most of the minutes at the position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola