Green (eye) went through the Grizzlies' morning shootaround, but remains a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Warriors, Grizzlies.com's Michael Wallace reports.

Green, who missed Wednesday's game against the Clippers while recovering from a minor fracture near his right eye that presented vision issues, has apparently made ample progress in the last 48 hours, but will need to be fitted for a mask if he's ultimately able to play Friday. He's expected to see wear a mask during warmups to test out how it feels before the Grizzlies render a verdict on his status for the game. If Green is held out Friday as a precaution, Jarell Martin would likely pick up another start at power forward, though Zach Randolph would presumably see most of the minutes at the position.