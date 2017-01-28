Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Green (knee) will play Friday against the Trail Blazers.
As a result, Zach Randolph will likely return to his bench role. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds across 29.4 minutes per game on the season, and is also hitting 38.2 percent of his threes.
