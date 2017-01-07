Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Friday vs. Warriors
Green (eye) will play in Friday's matchup against the Warriors, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.
Green was considered a true game-time decision, but he will tough it out. He went through warmups with a mask to protect his facial injury. He only missed the team's previous game, so barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual workload.
