Green (knee) will play in Monday's contest against the Suns, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal reports.

Apparently the injury to Green's knee wasn't too serious, and he'll be in the starting lineup for Monday's game. Over his past ten appearances, the 6-9 forward is providing 8.3 points on 53.4 percent shooting to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game.

