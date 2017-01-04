X-rays on Green's face came back negative following Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Green has been cleared of any fractures to his face after he caught an errant elbow Tuesday, but he's still dealing with some significant swelling surrounding his right eye. The Grizzlies will likely reevaluate him leading up to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, but if Green is ruled out for that contest, Zach Randolph would likely move into the starting five at power forward, while Jarell Martin could also pick up more time at the position.