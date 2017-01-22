Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Assigned to D-League
Martin was assigned to the D-League's Iowa Energy on Sunday, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Martin will be able to log additional minutes at the D-League level while the Grizzlies' frontcourt rotation of Marc Gasol, JaMychal Green, and Zach Randolph remain healthy. Martin played just three minutes in each of Memphis' past two games, but he failed to record a single point.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Moved into starting five Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable Sunday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Rebounding well, but offering little else of late•