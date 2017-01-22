Martin was assigned to the D-League's Iowa Energy on Sunday, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Martin will be able to log additional minutes at the D-League level while the Grizzlies' frontcourt rotation of Marc Gasol, JaMychal Green, and Zach Randolph remain healthy. Martin played just three minutes in each of Memphis' past two games, but he failed to record a single point.

