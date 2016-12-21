Martin (foot) provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 17 minutes in a 112-109 overtime loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Martin has been listed as probable with a foot injury ahead of both of the Grizzlies' last two games, but he's been able to take the floor on both occasions and doesn't look to be at risk of missing any future time because of it. While injuries to Brandan Wright (ankle) and Deyonta Davis (foot) have Martin locked in as the top backup at center, that role doesn't figure to afford him a ton of fantasy value. He's seen fewer than 20 minutes in all but one of the last eight contests.