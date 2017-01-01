Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Day-to-day with ankle sprain
Gasol is considered day-to-day after suffering a left ankle sprain Saturday against the Kings.
Luckily Gasol's X-rays came back negative, but he was spotted after Saturday's game with a noticeable limp. The veteran will make the trip to Los Angeles and be reevaluated before Tuesday's game against the Lakers. Look for Jarell Martin and Zach Randolph to take on a larger workload if Gasol ultimately misses time off the court.
