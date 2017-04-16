Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drops 32 in Saturday's loss
Gasol finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-82 loss to the Spurs.
Gasol knocked down all of his attempts from beyond the arc and charity stripe on route to a career-playoff-high 32 points, though it wasn't enough to seal a victory. Despite his impressive scoring performance and solid two blocks, he only managed five rebounds and two assists, failing to stuff the stat sheet. That being said, the team only shot 39.2 percent from the field, turning many of Gasol's passes into bricks, while the Spurs shot 53.2 percent, giving him little opportunity to grab boards. The Grizzlies will look to play the Spurs more competitively next time out, giving Gasol more opportunities to have a well-balanced game.
