Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drops career-high 42 on Raptors

Gasol recorded 42 points (14-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during a 101-99 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

The 42 points were a career high for Gasol, who is in the midst of his best scoring stretch of the season. He is now averaging 30.8 points per game over his last five on a sizzling 53.5 percent shooting. The five three-pointers were also a season high for the Spaniard. Part of the reason for his scoring outburst is that he is getting to the free throw line more lately. Over the last five games, he is averaging 8.2 free throw attempts per game, up from season average of 5.0 attempts. Gasol will look to keep it rolling against the Trail Blazers on Friday.