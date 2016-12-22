Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Explodes for 38 in win

Gasol scored 38 points (14-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), to go with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks across 37 minutes in a 98-86 win over the Pistons on Monday.

Gasol was flat out dominant against the backsliding Pistons, and he was the only Grizzly to score more than 10 points. His 38 points topped his previous season high of 36 set two weeks ago against Portland. Gasol will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Rockets on Friday. Houston's starting center, Clint Capela, recently went down with a leg injury, leaving Gasol with a friendly matchup against an aging Nene.