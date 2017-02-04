Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Gets back over 30-point mark Friday

Gasol contributed 31 points (14-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 42 minutes during a 114-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Gasol scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in the last seven outings and the eight assists were his highest total since he handed out nine dimes against the Celtics on Dec. 27. At 42 minutes, he received the most playing time he's seen since he had 46 minutes against the Pelicans on Dec. 5. He failed to make at least one three-pointer, ending his streak of seven straight games with a three-pointer. Other than that, he continues to shoot the ball incredibly well, as he's made at least 50 percent of his field goals in seven straight games.