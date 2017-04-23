Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Knocks down game-winning shot in Game 4
Gasol provided 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 46 minutes Saturday in a 110-108 overtime win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the series.
Gasol didn't have a particularly noteworthy night from the field and committed seven turnovers, but he converted the most important bucket of the game, knocking down a floating jumper with less than one second remaining in overtime to help the Grizzlies even the series at 2-2. Mike Conley has been the clear alpha dog for the Grizzlies during the past three games, but Gasol has still been a decent contributor, chipping in 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointer per contest during that stretch.
