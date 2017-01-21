Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Lights up Kings with 28

Gasol produced 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during a 107-91 win against the Kings on Friday.

Gasol scored 28 for the second consecutive outing as he's shown an aggressive mindset over the last two games with his two highest free throw attempt totals of January coming in the past two outings. He also knocked in three three-pointers, the most he's made since he also drained three against the Celtics on Dec. 27. He'll look to stay hot against the Rockets on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back.