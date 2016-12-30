Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts game-high 25 points in Thursday win
Gasol tallied 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, five blocks and a steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.
As has typically been the case when Mike Conley has been off the floor, Gasol's usage and production were through the roof Thursday. The veteran big man has averaged 25.5 points over the last two contests, shooting 45 percent (18-of-40) over that span. With Conley's troublesome toe potentially keeping him out of Saturday's tilt against the Kings, Gasol will once again be a very viable option in all formats in what will be a highly favorable matchup.
