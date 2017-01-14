Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pours in 14 points, six assists in win Friday

Gasol scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during a 110-105 win over Houston on Friday.

Gasol tore up the Rockets with his signature high-post playmaking. He's developed such a nifty array of no-look feeds to cutters, dump-offs to bigs and mixes them up beautifully with that quick mid-range release. Gasol now has 13 assists over his last two contests. One added wrinkle to his game? The three-point shot. He's now hit 52 shots from beyond the arc after attempting just three all of last season.